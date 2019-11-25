Garth Brooks sings Kelly Clarkson to tears

Garth Brooks made Kelly Clarkson feel his love and more when he covered Bob Dylan’s “To Make You Feel My Love” on her talk show Monday.

The country legend covered a few songs while sitting down with Clarkson, but it was his take on the Dylan classic that left Clarkson moved to tears.

“I just can’t believe my life sometimes,” she said after wiping her eyes.

“That’s very sweet, especially coming from you,” Brooks said.

Before his performance, Clarkson admitted that she never knew “To Make You Feel My Love” was originally a Dylan song because no one in her life listened to Dylan growing up.

“I thought it was a Garth Brooks song — like, until I was 20,” she said.

Clarkson did her own cover of the song with Ben Platt back in October.