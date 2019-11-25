× Chase finalist for Biletnikoff award

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the school’s single season leader in touchdown receptions, is one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff award.

The award goes to the best receiver in college football.

Chase, who prepped at Rummel, added to his record for TD receptions in a season by catching two touchdown passes Saturday night in a 56-20 win over Arkansas. Chase now has 15 TD catches in 2019, tied for first in the nation. He leads the Southeastern Conference and ranks number three in the nation in receiving yards with 1,260.

Chase is three TD catches shy of the SEC record, held by Florida’s Reidel Anthony.

The other two finalists are CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma, and Michael Pittman Jr. of USC.

Also Monday, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named a finalist for Maxwell Award (player of the year), and Davey O’Brien National quarterback award (nation’s best quarterback).

LSU safety Grant Delpit is a finalist for the Thorpe Award (nation’s best defensive back).

All three Tigers will be at the College Football Awards show Thursday December 12th at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The Heisman trophy will be awarded December 14th in New York City. Burrow is considered to the front runner, by a wide margin.