× Beautiful day to start the week

A beautiful day to start the week for your Monday. After starting in the mid to upper 30s across many parts of the area temperatures will warm nicely through the day. Look for upper 60s to around 70 by the afternoon. We will also see plenty of sun which will make for a fantastic afternoon.

A cold front begins to approach the area for Tuesday and Wednesday. Warm southerly flow moves in on Tuesday ahead of that with the chance for a few spotty showers. The front looks like it will move in Wednesday morning with a band of rain to start the big travel day. Right now though it does not look like a big issue.

An early look at Thanksgiving looks nice! Dry with temps topping out around 70.