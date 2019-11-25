× Bayou Classic parade route changed because of Hard Rock Hotel collapse.

NEW ORLEANS– The annual Bayou Classic Parade will once again hit the streets of New Orleans on Saturday, November 30.

The parade starts at 9:30 am.

This year, the parade route is being adjusted to avoid the area of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse site on Canal Street.

This year’s Bayou Classic parade will start on Elysian Fields Avenue at N. Peters Street, it will parade down N. Peters to Canal Street, cross Canal Street onto Tchoupitoulas Street and turn right onto Poydras Street.

The parade will then move up Poydras Street to make a right on Loyola Avenue where it finishes on Loyola Avenue at Perdido Street.