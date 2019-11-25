8 regional OMV offices reopen after cyberattack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Today about eight regional Motor Vehicle Offices across the state are back open.

This comes after last week's ransomware attack on state computer systems.

OMV offices on Veterans Boulevard near West End and the Tiger Drive location in Thibodaux are on the list of "open" offices.

State Troopers say that the other 71 branches will remain closed while workers continue to restore computer systems statewide.

They ask that you be patient and only go into the OMV with vital, time sensitive business.

There will be technicians on site to help troubleshoot any issues.