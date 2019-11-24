Watch Live: Sean Payton’s post game press conference

NEW ORLEANS – It was another nail biter in the Superdome this afternoon, with the score tied right up until the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

After a fast start, the Saints lead Carolina 17-15 at halftime.

New Orleans scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, on a 26 yard run by Latavius Murray, and a 13 yard TD pass from Drew Brees to Tre’Quan Smith.

But, Carolina stormed back to tie the game 31-31 late in the fourth.

A 33-yard Will Lutz put the Saints up as the clock ran out, and the Saints put away the Panthers 34-31.

Here’s what Sean Payton had to say about the game.