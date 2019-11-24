× Saints edge-out Panthers on last-second field goal

New Orleans — Wil Lutz kicked a 33-yard field goal, just inside the upright as time expired to lift the Saints to the 34-31 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints led for nearly the entire game, until 9:23 to play, when Kyle Allen found DJ Moore for the 2-yard touchdown, tying it at 31. On the Panthers next drive, they challenged that there was defensive pass interference against the Saints (C.J. Gardner-Johnson) and got the call to go their way, moving the ball to the 3-yard line. The Saints defense was able to hold Carolina after that, where they were set-up for a 28-yard field goal. Joey Slye missed it wide right with 1:56 to play, giving the Saints one last shot to drive down the field and win it.

On that ensuring Saints possession, they went to their go-to guys in Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, who both helped move the chains on big gains. That ultimately led to them setting-up Lutz for the game-winning field goal.

Brees finished the game 30-39 for 311 yards, 3 TDs and one interception. Thomas had his 7th 100+ receiving yards game with 101 yards on 10 catches and a touchdown. Kamara had 102 total yards of offense, while Jared Cook finished with 99 yards receiving on 6 catches and a touchdown.

The Saints (9-2) now have a quick turnaround with a Thursday night Thanksgiving Day match-up in Atlanta against the Falcons.