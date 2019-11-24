Saints edge-out Panthers on last-second field goal

Posted 3:44 PM, November 24, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown scored by Jared Cook #87 against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter in the game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New Orleans — Wil Lutz kicked a 33-yard field goal, just inside the upright as time expired to lift the Saints to the 34-31 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints led for nearly the entire game, until 9:23 to play, when Kyle Allen found DJ Moore for the 2-yard touchdown, tying it at 31. On the Panthers next drive, they challenged that there was defensive pass interference against the Saints (C.J. Gardner-Johnson) and got the call to go their way, moving the ball to the 3-yard line. The Saints defense was able to hold Carolina after that, where they were set-up for a 28-yard field goal. Joey Slye missed it wide right with 1:56 to play, giving the Saints one last shot to drive down the field and win it.

On that ensuring Saints possession, they went to their go-to guys in Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, who both helped move the chains on big gains. That ultimately led to them setting-up Lutz for the game-winning field goal.

Brees finished the game 30-39 for 311 yards, 3 TDs and one interception. Thomas had his 7th 100+ receiving yards game with 101 yards on 10 catches and a touchdown. Kamara had 102 total yards of offense, while Jared Cook finished with 99 yards receiving on 6 catches and a touchdown.

The Saints (9-2) now have a quick turnaround with a Thursday night Thanksgiving Day match-up in Atlanta against the Falcons.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.