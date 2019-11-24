Flagged: Saints 14-0 lead evaporates, N.O. leads Carolina by two at half

After a fast start, the Saints lead Carolina 17-15 at halftime.

New Orleans scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, on a 26 yard run by Latavius Murray, and a 13 yard TD pass from Drew Brees to Tre’Quan Smith.

But, Carolina stormed back.

Quarterback  Kyle Allen threw a 51 yard TD pass late in the first to a wide open DJ  Moore.

And, on the final play of the first half, Carolina scored on fourth and goal on the  one. Allen threw a one yard TD pass to running back Christian McCaffery, who was wide open in  the left flat.

The try for two was no good.

Allen is 14 of 18 for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Drew Brees is 12 for 15 for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Michael Thomas has 7 catches for 49 yards. He has 101 receptions for the season.

Carolina gets the opening kickoff to start the second half.

