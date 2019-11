Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Garden District was very colorful today with hats for the 10th annual St. Catherine's Day Hat Parade. The tradition is for women and girls to decorate a beautiful hat and then parade around the neighborhood.

This year's theme for the parade was "Hat on a Hot Tin Roof."

The parade fun took place at St. Charles Avenue and Pleasant Street. This was all in honor of St. Catherine, who is the patron saint of unmarried women.