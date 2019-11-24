Chihuahua takes the wheel and crashes in Slidell

Posted 7:43 AM, November 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46AM, November 24, 2019

Photo Gallery


SLIDELL, LA — Chihuahua, take the wheel. That’s sorta what happened in Slidell on Friday.

The Slidell Police Department says a man and woman stopped to pump some gas in their SUV at a store on Gause Boulevard.

At some point between the gas being pumped and the customers paying and leaving, police say the dog put the car in reverse.   No one else was inside the car at the time.

According to police, the SUV began moving backwards — across Gause — and eventually came to a stop at another gas station across the street.

Related Story
Slidell’s economy, all about location and vocation

Not only is it a mystery how the dog put the car in gear, but it’s a miracle that no other cars were hit or people hurt when the SUV crossed four lanes of traffic with the dog onboard.

Police say one of the owners of the dog sustained minor injuries while trying to chase down and stop the SUV.

We’re told that SPD has video that will be released soon for the public to see. You know we’ll pass that along when we get it!

Meanwhile, there’s no word at this point on whether the dog’s owners were cited or if the dog will have his, ahem, license suspended.

The Slidell Police Department provided a couple of photos from their investigation. We’ve posted them at the top of this page.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.