BATON ROUGE – The Tigers took out Arkansas tonight, overcoming a slow first quarter to dominate for most of the game.

LSU scored 21 second quarter points on the way to a 28-6 halftime lead over the Hogs.

Joe Burrow’s 10 yard TD pass to Justin Jefferson with 14 seconds to play in the first half capped the scoring.

Watch what LSU Coach Ed Orgeron had to say about the game.