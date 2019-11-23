FNF Scholar Athlete: Chandler Rhodes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houma, La. -- Chandler Rhodes has been a leader on Vandebilt Catholic's football team since he was a freshman, and was even voted a team captain by his sophomore year. He exhibits wisdom beyond his years, that's served him well on the field and in the classroom.

"Like my parents always said, I think school comes first," Rhodes said. "Just getting my GPA up and getting ready for college is the most important thing because at some point you're going to have to hang your cleats up."

Chandler has worked to maintain a 3.98 weighted GPA, while also working to set an example for his teammates since he was an underclassman.

"Even though they had a bunch of older kids my sophomore year, I felt that they really trusted me," Rhodes said. "Since then I've carried it on through my junior and senior year now."

"Chandler leads by example," said Vandebilt Catholic Head Football Coach Lance Ledet. "One thing Chandler's learned this year is to be a vocal leader. His stats and his play speak for themselves but he has become a tremendous leader for us as a whole for the team and for our defense so far this year."

For Chandler, he finds that during the fall, when his schedule is the busiest, is when he also excels the most in the classroom.

"Some of my best grades come during the football season," Rhodes said. "That's when the school year is the hardest they say because you're just getting out of summer, but I think football and sports helps you stay on track more than anything."

Rhodes said he wants to go to Nicholls to play football and do down the pre-med track to become a doctor.

