21 point second quarter spurs Tigers to 28-6 halftime lead over Arkansas

It took awhile, but top ranked LSU finally got rolling against Arkansas.

LSU scored 21 second quarter points on the way to a 28-6 halftime lead over the Hogs.

Joe Burrow’s 10 yard TD pass to Justin Jefferson with 14 seconds to play in the first half capped the scoring.

Burrow threw 37 yards to Ja’Marr Chase for a touchdown on the opening possession of the game.

Tyrion Davis-Price rushed 2 yards for a score in the second quarter.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire followed that with a 27 yard touchdown run.

At the half, Joe Burrow has completed 20 of 25 passes for 246 yards.

Edwards-Helaire has 103 yards from scrimmage, 65 yards receiving and 38 yards rushing.

