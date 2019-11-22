Watch our Travel Girl eat her way through Ren Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a weekend at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival, you may need to go on a diet! With dozens of options from pretzels to pizza, pineapples to pierogis, you'll find something for every diet.

There are vegan, vegetation and gluten-free options. Check out the Mediterranean Booth near the jousting arena for an impressive selection. There are meat-lovers options there too, such as wild boar and chicken on a stick.

Throughout the festival grounds, there's a medieval melody of mealtime options as vendors sing about their delicious offerings.

One of the most interesting items is the Dole Whip "Oh My," made with an entire pineapple!

"Dole Whip is essentially a pineapple ice cream except it's gluten-free and dairy-free, it's a completely vegan product," explains the vendor.

Once you've tried it all, you may want to do what our Travel Girl, Stephanie Oswald, did: Become a human hamster on a wooden wheel that spins and creates a sweet, icy treat! It must be seen to be believed. Check it out up the hill from the jousting arena.