Watch Live: Officials discuss new airport parking for the holidays

NEW ORLEANS – Airport officials are announcing new parking methods at the new terminal in advance of the holiday travel season.

In the wake of the new terminal’s opening, navigating the new system has been confusing to some travelers.

These new systems are designed to address those problems, according to airport officials.

The Park MSY Express service offers covered parking at $12 per day with free shuttles to and from the new terminal, and complimentary airline ticket and baggage check-in through Bags, Inc.

With these new elements in place, holiday traveling into and out of New Orleans should be easier than ever.