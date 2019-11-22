× Wands & Wishes Mermaids at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas

Wands & Wishes Mermaids

“Watch the Wands & Wishes Mermaids dive beneath the surface of the Great Maya Reef, which is home to stingrays and tropical fish. Guests can also meet a mermaid up-close, have photos taken, and enjoy many different new activities.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Thursday, November 21 – Sunday, November 24, 2019

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas 1 Canal Street New Orleans, LA 70130

10:00am – 5:00pm

FREE with Admission to the Aquarium Tickets purchased online Adult (13-64): $25.95 Child (2-12): $17.95 Senior (0ver 65): $20.95

Breakfast with the Mermaids “Have a close encounter with some of the mermaid’s aquatic friends! Enjoy breakfast with your family in front of our Gulf of Mexico habitat at Audubon Aquarium of Americas. Guests will have exclusive access to meet a mermaid up-close while dining on a delicious breakfast including: Belgian waffles with assorted toppings, scrambled eggs, applewood bacon, grits, biscuits, and more. During breakfast, each guest receives a complimentary entry photo along with an autographed photo of the mermaids. Following breakfast, guests will have early entry for photo opportunity with a mermaid.” Saturday, November 23, 2019 8:30am – 10:00am Tickets: Members: $60 Non-Members: $65

Author Signing “Sally Asher, author of The Mermaids of New Orleans and The Mermaids Night Before Christmas will be in costume signing copies of her books.” Saturday, November 23, 2019 12:00pm – 3:00pm



Click here for more information about the Wands & Wishes Mermaids.