Vigil to be held for Devin Espadron

NEW ORLEANS - Later today, a candlelight vigil will be held for the man killed near Audubon Park.

Police discovered Devin Espadron dead with a gunshot wound around 11 p.m. Tuesday night in the 6300 of Perrier Street.

Espadron was a 2016 graduate of St. Augustine High School.

He was also the founder and CEO of the Element Beverage Company.

Friends and family will gather to honor his memory tonight at 6 p.m. at the location where he was gunned down.

So far, the NOPD reports no arrests or motive in the case.