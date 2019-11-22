× Tigers face Arkansas, Chase tries to add to single season TD reception mark

To say that Arkansas faces an uphill climb Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, is to state the obvious and then some.

Arkansas is a 44 point underdog to the top ranked Tigers.

LSU has won 11 straight games, and 14 of its last 15 games at Tiger Stadium.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown 38 TD passes, 13 of them to Ja’Marr Chase, who hopes to add to his single season school record for TD receptions in a season.

Monday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron recounted a story when he was recruiting Chase at Archbishop Rummel.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron now has 35 wins in 44 games. He is second in school history for coaching victories after 44 games.

Former head coach Les Miles, now the coach at Kansas, won 39 of his first 44 games.

Safety Grant Delpit will likely miss the Arkansas game with an ankle injury.