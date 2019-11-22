Rain to start then cooler for the weekend

Posted 4:54 AM, November 22, 2019, by

A band of showers will be moving through the area early Saturday

Changes are on the way for the upcoming weekend. Friday will feel like spring out ahead of the cold front moving into the area on Saturday. Look for upper 70s with a lot of cloud cover. By Friday night a few showers will be moving into the northwest sections of the area along I-55.

Most of the rain holds off until early Saturday. Expect a band of showers with a few thunderstorms to move in through the morning. This will not produce heavy amounts of rain overall but a few locally heavy downpours will be possible.

Rain will be clearing out by mid-morning. Saturday will start warm with the upper 60s near 70.

However temperatures will be falling by Saturday afternoon. Look for low to mid 60s through the afternoon. Not cold but it will feel cooler after the warm day Friday. Cooler temps will move in by Sunday morning with 40s in the area. Dry for the rest of the weekend once we get past Saturday morning.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.