Rain to start then cooler for the weekend

Changes are on the way for the upcoming weekend. Friday will feel like spring out ahead of the cold front moving into the area on Saturday. Look for upper 70s with a lot of cloud cover. By Friday night a few showers will be moving into the northwest sections of the area along I-55.

Most of the rain holds off until early Saturday. Expect a band of showers with a few thunderstorms to move in through the morning. This will not produce heavy amounts of rain overall but a few locally heavy downpours will be possible.

Rain will be clearing out by mid-morning. Saturday will start warm with the upper 60s near 70.

However temperatures will be falling by Saturday afternoon. Look for low to mid 60s through the afternoon. Not cold but it will feel cooler after the warm day Friday. Cooler temps will move in by Sunday morning with 40s in the area. Dry for the rest of the weekend once we get past Saturday morning.