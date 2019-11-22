Parts of Slidell under boil water advisory

SLIDELL – A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Slidell.

The advisory comes after a contractor installing a stop sign near the intersection of Herwig Bluff Road and Cross Gates Boulevard hit a 10-inch water line, according to St. Tammany Parish officials.

Tammany Utilities shut off water to residents on Cross Gates Blvd from Steele Road To E. Durham, Camden St., Dover Dr., Camborne Ln., Trenton Drive, Bristol Pl., Herwig Bluff Rd, E. Durham Dr., Norfolk Ct., Oakleaf Dr., and The Bluffs Subdivision.

Parish officials recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by boiling water for one full minute in a clean container.

Customers affected by this advisory will be advised when it is rescinded by an automated phone call, signs placed throughout the affected area and on the Parish Government’s website (www.stpgov.org) and social media sites.

If you have any questions, please call Tammany Utilities at (985) 276-6400.