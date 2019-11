Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - You're out of luck again if you need to go to the Office Of Motor Vehicles today.

The state says the OMV offices will remain closed until Monday.

The state's tech team is still working on the state's computer systems after Monday's ransomware attack.

Governor Edwards Calls it an unsucessful attack because the state jumped on it right away.

Also, until Monday, Louisiana State Police say they'll be lenient if they pull you over for an expired license or registration.