NOPD: Armed robbers open fire when gas station employee goes for rifle

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two men who opened fire at a cashier of the Shell station they were robbing.

The armed robbery occurred around 1:30 a.m. on November 22 in the 3300 block of Tulane Avenue, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The two men entered the convenience store and pointed handguns at the two cashiers.

When one of the cashiers ducked behind the counter and began to pull out a rifle, one of the armed robbers fired a shot.

The bullet struck a water bottle before lodging in the ceiling, according to the NOPD.

The armed robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

29.964660 -90.097033