Nicholls defeats Southeastern to claim second-straight Southland Conference title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hammond, La. -- For the third-straight season Nicholls is headed to the FCS playoffs, winning a thriller over Southeastern 28-27 to claim the River Bell Classic trophy and their second-straight Southland Conference Championship.

"No, never," said Nicholls Head Football Coach Tim Rebowe when asked if he'd seen anything like the ending to this game. "You couldn't draw it up this way, back and forth. That's the wildest 4th quarter with everything on the line."

Chase Fourcade, who finished the game 19-27 for 288 yards and 3 touchdowns added, "It's the coaches. We have trust in the coaches. They did their job. We've got young people doing their job. Everybody doing their job. It's a good team win."

"Proud of the team," said Nicholls running back Julien Gums, who led the ground attack with 133 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. "Just so proud. Back to back conference championship games. It was a 60 minute all-out game. We kept going. We kept punching and we came out with the win."

The FCS championship selection show is this Sunday, November 24 at 11:30 a.m. CT, where the Colonels will find out who they face in the first round and Southeastern will find out if they get an at-large bid to the tournament.