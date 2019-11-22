LSU probably can’t help news anchor and Razorbacks fan get his razor back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, AR — Aaron Nolan is a really good guy and a news anchor for Little Rock’s KARK-TV, a sister station of WGNO and WNOL. He’s just as dedicated to his team, the Arkansas Razorbacks, as any LSU Tigers fan is to the Purple and Gold.

Viewers of his station probably thought it was cute when Nolan declares that he would not shave his face until after Arkansas wins its first SEC game of the season.

That was six conference losses and one head coach ago.

Needless to say, Nolan needs a win to clear the way for him to return his checks and chin to direct sunlight as well as to his bed, because he’s made it clear that his wife is not a fan of the steadily growing facial hair.

Bad news for the anchorman, his team is playing the number one ranked Tigers in Death Valley this weekend.

Oh, that’s number one in all the polls, atop every team in the country including Alabama which can merely gaze up with admiration at this point.

So what does he think about his chances when odds makers peg LSU as favorites by more than six touchdowns? Well, check out our interview with him by clicking on the video button at the top of this page.

Good luck, Aaron. Maybe Missouri can help you.

If you’d like to follow Nolan and his beard, his Twitter handle is @AaronNolanNews.