LSU a historically high favorite, should you lay the points?

Another big weekend on the way in southeast Louisiana. The Saints take on the Panthers in the 3rd straight divisional match-up. Jason Logan of Covers.com says you may want to jump on the line quickly if you plan on betting with the Saints.

The LSU Tigers are huge favorites at home Saturday night over Arkansas. Will they really win by that much? Jason has a better bet that you can make in the game.

Tulane has been on a rough streak lately but coming back home may help turn their fortunes as home dogs. We have our thoughts on that game against Central Florida.