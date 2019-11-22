Look who just appeared out of thin air at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival

HAMMOND, La -  It's the most magical time of the year.

It's the Louisiana Renaissance Festival.

WGNO News with a Twist is ready to take you back in time.

We're taking the Twist on the road this Friday, November 22.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is already getting into the mood.

Wild Bill's found a show that's appears out of thin air.

It's the LA Ren Fest Magic Show.

And the star is Mad Erik.

