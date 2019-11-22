Look who just appeared out of thin air at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, La - It's the most magical time of the year.

It's the Louisiana Renaissance Festival.

WGNO News with a Twist is ready to take you back in time.

We're taking the Twist on the road this Friday, November 22.

You're invited to watch us Friday at 5 & 6pm.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is already getting into the mood.

Wild Bill's found a show that's appears out of thin air.

It's the LA Ren Fest Magic Show.

And the star is Mad Erik.

You can just click right here for dates and ticket information.