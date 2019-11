Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND - In the old days, the Court Jester had a very important role to play.

The Jester delivered bad news to the king, and helped break the tension around the castle during stressful times.

Jesters were considered celebrities, and everyone knew who they were.

At the Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the Jester's act is sure to keep attendees of all ages smiling.

Don't miss it!