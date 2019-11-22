Fritz: Wave not just good enough “to roll the ball out”

Will there be a post Temple hangover for the Tulane Green Wave?

Tulane hosts Central Florida Saturday in the home finale, and the final home for Tulane seniors.

Last week, Tulane lost at Temple. Head coach Willie Fritz said his team must bring its best game to the field, each and every week.

Tulane is unbeaten at home this season, 5-0, but has won only one road game in five tries. Tulane is averaging 45.0 points a game at home, and 24.8 on the road.

Central Florida beat Tulane 37-6 the last time the two teams met in 2016.

Central Florida has won 8 of 10 games in the series.