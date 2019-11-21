Update on work being done Hard Rock collapse site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On Thursday, city officials gave an update on the work being done at the site of the Hard Rock collapse.

NOFD Superintendent Tim McConnell explained that the new cranes are now in place to bring down the tower cranes that were previously imploded.

Engineers drew up plans and contractors have been working the last few days to stabilize the tower cranes.

At that point, Chief McConnell says the goal will be to open some of the surrounding businesses. This could be as early as tomorrow (Friday.)

The wind on Thursday was pretty strong, and Chief McConnell said that safety of the workers is number one priority right now. When the winds reach 15 MPH, workers must be brought back down to the ground.

NOHSEP Director Collin Arnold reminded motorists that all of the original street closures are still in effect, and will be even when the businesses reopen.

The area will still only be accessible to foot traffic. Director Arnold also asked the public to please, visit these businesses once they open. The workers and owners have lost over a month of potential business, and are concerned it will continue even once the area has been reopened.