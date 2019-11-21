× Warmer air filtering in

The national temperature map tells the story well on Thursday morning. The cooler air from the first part of the week is moving east and being replaced by a surge of warmer air across the middle of the country. That is flowing up out ahead of the next cold front with the cooler air showing up to the northwest.

Clouds will also increase today as the warmer air moves in. Look for mid 70s for highs Thursday and Friday. The next system will move into the area on Saturday morning.

Look for the warmest temperatures of the day to be early on Saturday. Then rain showers will move through with cooler air by Saturday afternoon.