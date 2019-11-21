Sideline Secrets with Saints Wife, McKenzie Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Former Saintsations Coach and News With A Twist co-host Tamica Lee is used to being on the Saints sidelines during football season. So who better to talk to the wives of Saints players and get them to share some sideline secrets about their husbands.

Tamica recently sat down with McKenzie Line, wife of Saints fullback, Zach Line and McKenzie shared what it's like to be married to a Saints player, her family, living in New Orleans and a few things about Zach that may surprise you!

Check out their full interview.