“Shuck Cancer” with Superior Seafood

"Shuck Cancer," an American Cancer Society Event



"Please join us for the second annual Shuck Cancer event, presented by Latter and Blum and hosted by Superior Seafood, on Thursday, November 21, 2019! Hailed as the best new block party in town, Shuck Cancer offers guests oyster and wine pairings from across the United States and Canada, live entertainment, and a fantastic silent auction – all in a lively atmosphere on Napoleon Avenue's neutral ground outside of Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar. Funds raised from Shuck Cancer, will go towards American Cancer Society's local Access to Care program for transportation grants to Greater New Orleans area health systems. These grants make a direct impact on individuals from our community who are battling cancer by providing them with much needed transportation to treatment at no cost to them. Along with the New Orleans Chapter of American Cancer Society's Junior Executive Board, we thank you for joining us in the fight against Cancer." - acsevents.org

Thursday, November 21, 2019

6:00pm - 10:00pm

Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar 4338 St. Charles Avenue New Orleans, LA 70115

Tickets are Sold Out

Volunteering Positions are still available Click here to sign up.



Click here for more information about "Shuck Cancer" an American Cancer Society event.

Click here for more information about the American Cancer Society.

Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar

"Situated directly on the St. Charles streetcar line (stop number 24), on the corner of St. Charles and Napoleon Avenues, the restaurant offers a front row seat to all the beautiful sights and sounds New Orleans has to offer. The menu offers something for every taste, with items from po-boys to seared scallops and many in between. With a combination of the freshest ingredients at affordable prices, Superior Seafood is a desirable destination for locals and tourists alike. The restaurant, complete with a zinc bar, full-service oyster bar, climate-controlled patio for outdoor dining and private dining space, provides for a truly New Orleans experience perfect for any palette." - superiorseafoodnola.com

Click here for more information about Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar.