Person shot at Slidell McDonald’s

SLIDELL, LA.– The Slidell Police Department is investigating a shooting at the McDonald’s restaurant in the 3100 block of Potchartrain Boulevard.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the restaurant around 6:40 Wednesday evening.

That’s when investigators found one victim who had been shot.

According to officers on the scene, the victim’s wounds are not life threatening.

Police have no suspects or motive for the shooting at this time and no other information about the victim was available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to the Slidell Police Department at (985) 643-3131.