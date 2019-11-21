× OMV offices remain closed due to cyber attack on State’s computer system

NEW ORLEANS– Days after a cyber attack on the Louisiana State computer system, all Offices of Motor Vehicles remain closed.

The OMV released the following statement on Wednesday afternoon:

“Due to continued efforts to restore network and online services, statewide OMV locations will remain closed Thursday morning, November 21, 2019. Officials with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and the Office of Technology Services have worked continuously since the beginning of the incident making progress to ensure all public systems are operational and ready for full service. Individual office openings will be evaluated as electronic services are restored throughout the morning.”

We will keep you updated on when the offices will reopen as that information becomes available.