NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

Officers got a call of shots fired at that location around 7:00 Wednesday evening.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The police had no information on his condition.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111