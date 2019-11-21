Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana 2020 crowned

BATON ROUGE – The Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competition was held on November 2 at Baton Rouge Rehabilitation Hospital.

The daylong competition culminated with the Crowning Ceremony, where Tamara Green was crowned the 2020 Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana. Tamara was chosen because of her advocacy efforts for individuals with disabilities. Her platform, “Mental Health While Dealing with Day to Day Life” was shared during the crowning ceremony.

Tamara is a 37-year-old from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is married and the proud mother of three children. As a result of a motor vehicle accident in 2001, Tamara was left paralyzed from the waist down. While adapting to life as a wheelchair user, Tamara continued to educate herself in the healthcare field. She started an independently owned and operated business, and is currently in the beginning stages of opening up her second business. Most important to Tamara besides her family is to inspire and encourage others on a daily basis. Every day, she tries to be better than she was the day before.

As Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana, Tamara will travel the state and use her title through various opportunities to share her platform and show her passion for providing education and advocacy for all individuals with disabilities. Tamara is available to make group appearances around the state at group and organization meetings. She will provide an avenue for people in wheelchairs to advocate for themselves and help enhance attitudinal awareness about individuals with disabilities. With her title, Tamara will work to increase public awareness of mental health issues associated with living with a disability. Next summer, Tamara will represent Louisiana at the national Ms. Wheelchair America competition.

The Brain Injury Association of Louisiana/Louisiana Chapter of United Spinal Association (BIALA) presented the Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competition in their efforts to provide education and advocate for all individuals with disabilities.