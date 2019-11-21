Ed-itorial Podcast: Tulane Green Wave looking good for Saturday’s game against Central FL

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed sits down with Gus Kattengell, host of “The Sports Hangover,” to discuss Tulane football.

This week Tulane closes out the home portion of their schedule, taking on Central Florida Saturday, at 11 AM.

Their schedule has been a tough one, with three of their last four games on the road.

Ed also sat down with former Saints Quarterback John Fourcade, to talk about their ongoing success.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!