College Football Playoff Host Committee praises LSU’s season to date, previews championship weekend

In just 53 days, two teams will be playing for the college football playoff national championship trophy inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The game itself will kick off Monday, January 13th, but it’s just the culmination of an entire three-day weekend filled with food, football and plenty of festivities.

The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy

“Everyone wants to come here, including me, including our staff,” Bill Hancock, the Executive Director of the College Football Playoff, said. “Including a lot of college football teams.”

Jeff Hundley, the Executive Director / CEO of the Sugar Bowl added, “We’re not afraid to say it, we’re proud of this city and proud of what we can do in hosting major events. And we want to do it well because we want to do it again.”

The free concert series will feature Tim Mcgraw, Meghan Trainor, H.E.R, Bastille, Nas and Louisiana natives Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle, who will perform the national anthem.

Meanwhile, history is on LSU’s side as the last three championship games played in New Orleans (2004, 2008, 2012) have all featured the Purple-and-Gold.

“It almost seems preordained,” Jeff Hundley, the Executive Director / CEO of the Sugar Bowl said. “You don’t want to put the whammy on them, by talking about it too much, but if they end up here that will definitely amp things up considerably, and one of those things that will make a special weekend even more special for people in New Orleans and Louisiana.”

Bill Hancock, the Executive Director of the College Football Playoff added, “LSU has a great team, obviously reflective by the fact that they are the top team in the selection committee’s rankings. The offense clicks, great athletes on both sides of the ball. It’s been a great season for LSU. Three more weeks to go, who knows what might happen, but right now the committee really really likes what they’ve seen from LSU on the field.”

Following conference championship weekend, selection Sunday for the College Football Playoff will be Sunday, December 8th.