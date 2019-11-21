Chalmette man arrested for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana

ST. BERNARD PARISH – A Chalmette man was arrested Nov. 15 on various narcotics charges during an investigation conducted by the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit.

The suspect, 26-year-old Sean Clair, of the 2300 block of Delille Street in Chalmette, was booked with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, improper supervision of a juvenile, and probation violation.

During the investigation, Sheriff Pohlmann said, agents obtained information about Clair being involved in illegal narcotics activity in St. Bernard.

On Nov. 15, shortly after 10 A.M. agents with the Special Investigations Division executed a search warrant on Clair’s Chalmette residence where agents recovered cocaine, marijuana, packaging materials, a digital scale and more than $200 in small denominations. Agents also recovered a loaded .9 mm firearm.

A criminal history check was conducted on Clair which revealed he has a prior felony drug conviction out of Jefferson Parish for which he was currently on probation.

Clair was transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison where he is being held on a $56,000 bond.

Sheriff Pohlmann reminds residents to call the Sheriff’s Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish. Callers can remain anonymous, and all calls will be acted upon.