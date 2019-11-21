× Boil water advisory issued for parts of New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS– The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a limited area of New Orleans East.

Two small areas are affected:

The area bounded by Little Woods from I-10 to Lake Pontchartrain and Read Boulevard to Paris Road

The area bounded by Michoud Boulevard and Lake Forest Boulevard to 1-10 and the Maxent Canal

Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice.

Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

The cause of the boil water advisory is likely due to a ruptured water main but work crews are still actively investigating and will release any details with our next status update.

Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

The Sewerage and Water Board will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled.

If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504.529.2837).