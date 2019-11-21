Amazon announces deals, says Black Friday sale starts Nov. 22
Amazon will kick off its Black Friday sale on Friday, Nov. 22, as it offers deals on electronics, TVs, toys, clothing, Amazon devices and more.
Deals will run through Nov. 29. One-time deals will launch on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28), Black Friday (Nov. 29) and Cyber Monday (Dec. 2).
Amazon is touting an array of discounts in several different departments. Here’s a look at some of the offers:
Echo and Echo Dot
- Echo Dot is $27.99 off – just $22.00 or get a 3-pack for just $64.97
- All-new Echo Dot with clock is $25 off – just $34.99
- Echo Show 5 is $40 off – just $49.99
- All-new Echo is $40 off – just $59.99
- Echo Input is $20 off – just $14.99
- Get the Echo Show 5 and Amazon Smart Plug for just $54.98
Fire TV and Fire TV Sticks
- Get select Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and add an Echo Dot at no additional cost
- Get a Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot for just $46.99
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $19.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $25 off – just $24.99
- All-new Fire TV Cube is $30 off – just $89.99
Ring Doorbell and other electronics
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $70 off – just $179.00
- Get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 for just $179.00
- Get the all-new Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit and an Echo Dot for just $184.99
- Get Amazon Smart Plug for just $4.99 when purchased with Echo Dot, all-new Echo Dot with Clock, all-new Echo, Echo Plus, all-new Echo Studio, Echo Show 5, all-new Echo Show 8, and Echo Show (2nd gen)
- Get the eero mesh WiFi system for just $159.99
Kindle Fire 7 and Kids Edition products
- All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition is $30 off – just $39.99 OR get a 3-pack for just $119.97
- Fire 7 Kids Edition is $40 off – just $59.99
- All-new Kindle Kids Edition is $30 off – just $79.99
- Fire 7 Tablet is $20 off – just $29.99
Electronics
- Save on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs
- Save on Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10
- Save up to 45% on streaming devices and accessories
Video games
- Save up to 30% on select Nintendo Switch Software
- Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Joy-Con
- Save on Nintendo Switch Console with Digital Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Save on Xbox One
- Save on PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories
- Save up to 33% on Play Station 4 Slim 1TB bundle
- Save on Oculus Rift S
- Save up to 40% on Corsair gaming products and accessories
Toys
- Save 15% on L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise (Amazon Exclusive)
- Save 40% on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon
- Save 40% on tricycles and the 3-in-1 Wagon from Radio Flyer
- Save 40% on the KidKraft Cinderella Royal Dream House
- Save 40% on the Little Tikes Bake n’ Grow Kitchen
- Save up to 30% on select strategy games
- Save up to 30% on Glitter Girls fashion dolls and accessories
- Save up to 30% on Barbie, Hot Wheels and more from Mattel
- Save up to 30% on select party games
Household, Kitchen and Home Furnishings
- Save up to 30% on SodaStream sparkling water makers
- Save on Hamilton Beach
- Save up to 35% on Vitamix
- Save on Nespresso
- Save on Dash Appliances
- Save up to 44% on KitchenAid
- Save on Instant Pot
- Save on Conitgo Water bottles, Food Saver and Rubbermaid food containers
- Save up to 25% on select mattresses
- Save on Ashley Mattresses
- Save up to 48% on Degrees of Comfort weighted blankets
- Save up to 15% on Bissell Lifestyle 220
- Save on Casper Sleep Soft and Supima Cotton Sheet
- Save up to 37% on Bissell Icon Pet Stick
- Save up to 41% on Ecovacs N79S
- Save up to 36% off Ecovacs Deebot 661
- Save up to 26% Bissell Crosswave
- Save up to 22% on Bissell MyAir
- Save up to 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Commercial Upright Vacuums
- Save on AIRMEGA 400S The Smarter App Ena
- Save on Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Protect Waterproof Mattress Protector
- Save up to 15% on Bissell Lifestyle 220
- Save on TEMPUR Adapt Plus Cooling Topper
- Eureka NEN110A Whirlwind Bagless Canister
- Save on Sunbeam Cordless or Corded Iron
- Save up to 50% on Simplisafe 12-Piece Security System
- Save up to 20% on Kidde products
- Save up to 30% on Hunter ceiling fans
- Save up to 30% on DeWalt tools
- Save up to 30% on select SKIL tools
- Save up to 25% on BLACK+DECKER drill kit
- Save up to 15% on Opal Countertop Nugget Icemaker
- Save 15% on NewAir Dual Zone Beverage Cooler
You can find much more at Amazon.com/blackfriday.