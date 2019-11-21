750k gallons of water dumped on fire at Mandeville scrap yard



MANDEVILLE, LA — Saint Tammany Parish firefighters spent most of Thursday battling a blaze at a scrapyard in Mandeville.

It started a little before 8 o’clock this morning at the P&W Industries scrapyard on Highway 59.

In all, St. Tammany Parish has twelve fire department districts. Nine of them contributed to fighting the flames.

The scrap yard is a place where people take old washing machines, water heaters, lawnmowers, and other equipment when they’re broken and beyond repair.

Firefighters say a large pile of the scrapyard’s materials caught fire. They say they used an excavator to try to uncover the source of the fire, but as they spread out the debris, the flames spread, too.

According to Firefighters, there are no fire hydrants in the area. So all of the water had to be brought in with tanker trucks. They say they were using the water as fast as it was arriving.

Saint Tammany firefighters expect to remain on the scene spraying water on the pile for the rest of the evening to make sure it does not reignite.

Big thanks to the Saint Tammany Fire Protection District Number 4 for providing the photos for this story.