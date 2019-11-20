Waldorf Wonderland at The Roosevelt Hotel opens Dec. 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There’s nothing like the holidays at The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Nearly 250,000 people flock to the Waldorf Wonderland at The Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans year after year to take in the block-long lobby display and create lifelong memories with friends and families.

From holiday cocktails in the historic and always-packed Sazerac Bar, family memories made at the world famous Teddy Bear Teas and Gift Emporium, and our annual Lobby Lighting ceremony with special guest lighter Trombone Shorty, the Roosevelt Hotel is holiday central in New Orleans.

This year, The Waldorf Wonderland will twinkle brighter than ever with enhanced features and fan favorites. A tradition since the 1930s, the beautifully lit lobby serve as the perfect family photo-op. The Waldorf Wonderland is free and open to the public starting on Tuesday, Dec. 3 through New Year’s Day.

Here’s what the Roosevelt New Orleans’ Waldorf Wonderland lobby will feature this year: