Tickets to top New Orleans sporting events could be yours for about 35 cents each!

NEW ORLEANS — The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation works to promote and attract the biggest sporting events in New Orleans.

Thanks to the group’s Premier Season Ticket fundraiser, you could see the biggest of the games.

For a $100 dollar entry, you’ll have a chance at winning an incredible selection of seats. They are:

New Orleans Saints 2020 Regular Season Home Games

New Orleans Pelicans 2020-2021 Regular Season Home Games

2020 College Football National Championship Game

2020 Women’s Final Four Games

LSU Tigers Football 2020 Season Home Games

LSU Tigers Baseball 2020 Season Home Games

LSU Tigers Men’s Basketball 2020 Season Home Games

Tulane Green Wave Football 2020 Season Home Games

Tulane Green Wave Basketball 2020-2021 Season Home Games

Tulane Green Wave Baseball 2020 Season Home Games

2020 Zurich Classic (4 days, 18th Green VIP)

2020 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

A total of 1,500 tickets will be sold. The website to buy your chance is http://www.gnosports.com/win. You can enter by clicking here.

If you win, each ticket will have costs you about 25 cents!

The winner will be announced during the third quarter of the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on December 21. The approximate time for the raffle winner announcement is 9:00 that night.