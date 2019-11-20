Thibodaux traffic stop yields drugs, paraphernalia, loaded gun and bullet proof vest

THIBODAUX, LA – On Friday, November 15th, shortly before 9:30 P.M., Thibodaux Police stopped a gray Chevrolet Malibu for a burnt license plate light.

The vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Eagle Drive & S. Barbier Avenue, and found to be occupied by the driver, 20-year-old Tyrese Arcement.

During the course of the stop, officers observed suspected marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle.

Arcement admitted that there was marijuana inside the vehicle, along with a firearm.

Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle, which rendered the findings of 25 grams of suspected Marijuana, multiple suspected crack rocks, digital scale, multiple cellophane bags, a loaded .40 caliber handgun & a ballistic vest.

Arcement was arrested and booked for license plate light required, possession of a firearm/concealed weapon by a convicted felon (felony), illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS (felony), possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine – schedule II (felony), possession with intent to distribute marijuana – schedule I (felony), unlawful use or possession of body armor (felony), violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law –drug free zone (felony) & fugitive.

Arcement who was confirmed to be a convicted felon was charged accordingly and later transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex to be booked.

Arcement was also charged with an outstanding 17th JDC contempt of court warrant (FTA) for armed robbery with a firearm, amended to simple robbery.

He is currently being held on a $126,099.50 Bond.