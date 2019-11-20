Their soap business STINKS until you clean up with a bar of their best

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, La - On a Sunday night, just sitting on her sofa, single mom Erin Hermann was thinking.

Thinking a lot, in fact.

A lot about her Louisiana life.

Erin is thinking about her boys.

They're in school.

They are brothers Cooper and Cameron.

They are eleven years old.

They are identical twins.

Really identical twins.

Just try to tell them apart.

They are sixth graders with autism.

And they'll tell you all about their life with autism.

And they'll take you to the shed out behind their house.

That's where they do their therapy.

You see, their mom realized holding down a full time job with these two was just too much.

So she quit.

And now she and her boys are in business together.

They're making a living by making soap.

The name of the soap company is Stinky Boys Soap Company.

With 14 fragrances right now and adding more, you can buy a bar for just $5.

If you'd like to clean up with Stinky Boys Soap, send them a message on Facebook, just click right here to order a bar.

You can also order by phone.

Give Stinky Boys Soap Company a call.

Here's the number: 985-507-7327