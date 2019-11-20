Stolen items returned to VA music school, along with apology note

The man who stole a smartphone and clarinet from a Richmond music school apparently changed his tune.

One day after Richmond Police posted video of a man taking a smartphone off the front desk at The Music Tree on Stony Point Road, the man returned to the music school to return the phone and a stolen instrument.

He also left an apology note:

please forgive I have been

victimized myself my bills are

piling up my wife Mobility close

to nothing I’m struggling but

this doesn’t give me the right to

victimize anyone and I’m sorry

is this stuff nothing is harm I

wouldn’t want to happen to me

shamefully I am To My Grave

Police have not announced whether or not they’ve identified the man, nor if he’s been charged with a crime.

The clarinet belonged to a customer who left it at The Music Tree for a repair, according to business owner Bill Hargis.

He said his customer has owned the clarinet for more than 20 years.

The crime was reported 11:40 a.m. on Monday, November 18.

