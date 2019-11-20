Shop the KREWE Eyewear Holiday Sale happening now

NEW ORLEANS – Going on right now, the KREWE Eyewear Holiday sale, and you don’t want to miss out.

This annual sale includes hundreds of styles, starting at just $60.

Only two times a year does KREWE offer a sale this big, with frames marked 50, 60, and 70% off!

Some of KREWE’s bestsellers include the Orleans collection: Orleans, Orleans Windsor, and Orleans Blinker, with multiple frame options.

About the store; the word ‘krewe’ is linked to the tradition of Mardi Gras, describing a diverse group of people that parade in celebration of carnival season.

“The name invokes this spirit of creative collaboration. The magic of this diverse city’s rhythms and rituals informs so much of who we are, and what we create for you. We’d like you to feel a bit of this city when rocking our frames.”

Being independently owned and operated has allowed KREWE to take creative risks and offer customer-centric programs without having to answer to a team of corporate investors.

KREWE was founded on the philosophy of doing something unexpected from a place no one would expect. Using the spirit and soul of New Orleans as a source of inspiration, our frames are purposefully designed to embrace individuality, allowing you to “do you” with us.