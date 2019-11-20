Police find 121 grams of marijuana during traffic stop in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, LA – Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of three suspects after the vehicle they were riding in was stopped for a traffic violation.

On Saturday, November 16, shortly before 10:30 A.M., Thibodaux Police Officers stopped a White Chevrolet Cruze for failing to signal.

The vehicle was stopped in the 1200 block of General Nicholls Street.

During the course of the stop, officers smelled an odor of marijuana emitting from the interior of the vehicle.

The three occupants were detained, while officers conducted a vehicle search.

The search rendered approximately 121.5 gross grams of suspected marijuana in the vehicle and $1000 in U.S. Currency on the Juveniles person.

A 17-year-old male of Houma, LA is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana – schedule I (felony) & transactions involving proceeds from CDS activity (felony). The juvenile was charged and released to his guardian.

Of Houma, 18-year-old Cullen Butler is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana – schedule I (felony) & turning movements and required signals. Mr. Butler later posted a $10,100 bond and was released from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

Of Thibodaux, 18-year-old Jalen West is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana – schedule I (felony). Mr. West later posted a $10,000 bond and was released from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.