Ozanam Inn has been sold, but will continue business as usual
NEW ORLEANS – The building that houses The Ozanam Inn at 843 Camp Street has been sold, but the Ozanam wants to ensure the public that the Inn is not closing, and services will not be cut or interrupted.
The following is a statement from the Ozanam Inn:
While it was recently reported that the building Ozanam Inn occupies at 843 Camp St. has been sold, we want to reassure the public that Ozanam Inn is not closing nor will services be cut or interrupted. We will continue to provide shelter, food and clothing to the homeless in our community, in addition to housing programs and case management services, as we have since 1955. We are actively working on plans for a new space which we hope to announce soon. While our current building had been owned by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Ozanam Inn is a separate nonprofit and will continue to operate as such in a new space. We are hopeful this move provides an opportunity for us to expand and offer even more services. Members of the community who are interested in supporting our ongoing work can donate at www.ozanaminn.org or by mailing your donation to: Ozanam Inn, P.O. Box 30565, New Orleans, LA 70190